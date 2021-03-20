Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

