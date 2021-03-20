B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 196.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 61.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in B&G Foods by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $33.06. 2,256,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,540. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

