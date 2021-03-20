Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

