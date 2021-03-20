Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Shares of BOKU opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £500.51 million and a PE ratio of 174.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.12. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

