Berenberg Bank Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

