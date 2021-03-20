Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

