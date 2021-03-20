Beaxy Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,491.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $11,491.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00638090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033603 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

