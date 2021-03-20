Beaxy Price Up 0.7% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $9,509.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

