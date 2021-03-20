BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Up 51.3% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $40,130.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

