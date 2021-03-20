Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 9.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.86. Approximately 1,118,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,130,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.