Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

