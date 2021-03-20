Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,658 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

