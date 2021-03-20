Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after buying an additional 258,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 176,059 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $35.60 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

