Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 833 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 822,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

