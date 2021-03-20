Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $355.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.