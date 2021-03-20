Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,026 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

