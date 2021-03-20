BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.74 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

