BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $251.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

