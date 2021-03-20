BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

