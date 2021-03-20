BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.36 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

