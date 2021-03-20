Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMWYY opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.