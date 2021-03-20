Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMWYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

BMWYY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 82,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,491. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

