Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Lessened by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 2.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,634. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

