Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Lessened by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 2.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,634. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
