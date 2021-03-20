Baupost Group LLC MA Has $1.56 Billion Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 14.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,563,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.73. 10,317,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,749. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

