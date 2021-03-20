Basso Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIHAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter worth $500,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIHAU opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.