Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.