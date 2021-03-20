Barrington Research Comments on Information Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 million, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

