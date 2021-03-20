Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSQ opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

