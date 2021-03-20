Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.