Barclays Trims Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.
Plains GP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
