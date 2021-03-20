Barclays Trims Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

