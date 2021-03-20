Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

HSC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

