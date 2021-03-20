Barclays PLC Purchases 7,164 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8,330.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $65,004.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,276,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,693,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,264,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,979,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,860 shares of company stock valued at $28,088,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $237.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.