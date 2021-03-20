Barclays PLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 377.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

