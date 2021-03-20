Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.