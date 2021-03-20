Barclays Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $187.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

