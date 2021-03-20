Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 733,964 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.