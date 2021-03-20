Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $15.60 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

