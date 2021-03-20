Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,560,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,085,000 after purchasing an additional 314,546 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

