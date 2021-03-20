Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

