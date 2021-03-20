Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of MTS Systems worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,647,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

