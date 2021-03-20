Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 241,528 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2,732.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

