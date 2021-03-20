Bank of America Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Buy”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

