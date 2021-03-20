Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.09 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $304.22 million and approximately $100.09 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $14.84 or 0.00025023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.01 or 0.00648996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024502 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

