BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.35

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 1848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.