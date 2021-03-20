Bamco Inc. NY Sells 107,448 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,448 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.21% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

RDY opened at $59.01 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

