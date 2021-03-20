Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $24.99 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 741,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.