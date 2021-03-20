Bamco Inc. NY Invests $16.39 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,394,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.70% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $59.34 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

