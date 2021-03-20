Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 87,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

