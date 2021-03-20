Bamco Inc. NY Buys 4,231 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Snap by 3,164.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap by 19.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,113 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

