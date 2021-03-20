Bamco Inc. NY Buys 175,000 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.67% of Acutus Medical worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $11,030,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

